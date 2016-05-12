Report: Attorney General still opposes Regulation Law

Sources close to the Attorney General say that he still opposes revised version of Regulation Law even after 'Amona clause' was removed.

Legal sources have said that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit maintains his opposition to the Regulation Law, even after the provision retroactively legalizing construction the High Court has already ruled upon was dropped.

According to the sources, the Attorney General still believes that the package agreed upon by Coalition leaders Sunday, including the Regulation Law, violates international law and that he would find defending the law to the High Court difficult.

Mandelblit would be willing, however, to ask the courts for a one-month delay for the demolition of Amona to prepare new housing for the residents at a nearby site, which was part of the compromise reached between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

Sources within the Jewish Home party say that the party is aware of Mandelblit's continued opposition to the Regulation Law. They stated that they never expected Mandelblit to support the law in any form, and that they were concerned about addressing the concerns of opponents within the Knesset, such as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Likud MK Benny Begin.