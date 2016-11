Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reacted to the Supreme Court's rejection of a delay in the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona by saying, "We're aware of the plight of the residents of Amona and are working to resolve it."

The High Court ruling came in the state's request for a seven-month delay in the uprooting, which the court ordered in the case of leftist organizations who claimed Amona was built on Arab property.