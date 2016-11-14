High Court rejects Amona delay

The High Court rejected Monday the state's request to delay the destruction of Amona by seven months.

The judges ruled that the evacuation would take place by December 25, 2016, in a month and a half.

High Court President Miriam Naor said: "In this case, as in past cases, the state has asked for a'last minute' extension for the time set in our ruling. In our eyes, each extension we give, no matter how long, is never enough. We must be careful lest the deadlines we give become mere recommendations."

"The state's request, which is bases on considerations which were already covered in our original verdict, is in fact an attempt to change the parameters we set out for it. This cannot stand." the judges added in their decision.

"We cannot ignore the consequences of refraining from carrying out our verdict under these circumstances. The message is that the State can avoid carrying out our verdicts due to the fear of threats and violence. That is a message which is incompatible with the rule of law."