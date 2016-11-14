Netanyahu: We are aware of Amona's plight

PM says state continuing to seek to help Amona residents after High Court refuses to delay destruction of town.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the decision by the High Court Monday not to delay the evacuation of Amona at a Likud faction meeting Monday afternoon.

"We are aware of the plight of the residents of Amona and are working on various ways to solve the problem."Netanyahu said.

He also responded to opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog's statement that the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are a 'virus', in an interview with Army Radio earlier Monday. "I can't believe Herzog would use the word 'virus' to describe Jews in Judea and Samaria. They're part of us, part of our country. They serve in the IDF, they contribute to the country's future and economy. Yitzhak, apologize immediately!"

Netanyahu also addressed the muezzin law, which was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday. "The law is intended to prevent the suffering of hundreds, of civilians-Jews, Christians, and especially Muslims. Our citizens are suffering. They are talking to me (about the disturbances caused by the loudspeakers), and I am certain that they are talking to you. What justification can there be for making the lives of citizens miserable? What need is there for prayers to disturb the peace so many times each day?"

Netanyahu said that he is determined to pass the muezzin law as-is, without dilution.