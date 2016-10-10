MK Glick apologies for improper language

Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) apologized, Monday, for a Facebook post in which he sharply attacked the judge who had agreed to delay the start of the sentence of the terrorist who murdered two people and wounded others on Sunday in Jerusalem.

In a later Facebook post, Glick wrote, "Were it not for the legal system, Israel would turn into anarchy, Heaven forbid. A system which accepts criticism is a powerful system and not a weak one. I tried to speak to the merits of the case in my criticism this morning, but I used an expression that was not proper to use and I regret that."