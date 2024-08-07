Dr. Michael Wolfowicz, of the Hebrew University's Institute of Criminology, appeared on Wednesday for a hearing before the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and said that, “UN data on 'settler violence' is based on false reports.”

"In my profession I investigate terrorism, violence of Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, and the imposing of sanctions by other countries," he said. "You can see the United Nations statistics and the Palestinian Authority statistics, which are used as a source of information for the United Nations. The UN figures on 'settler violence' are based on false reports."

Dr. Wolfowicz added that "there are different categories of property damage, personal violence, with an average of 9.77 incidents per month.”

"The US divided the incidents into the same categories as I use in my research, i.e. violence against people and cases of violence, which are classified as unintentional trespassing."

"For example, entering the Temple Mount was classified as unintentional trespassing, and every time that tourists or Jews enter the Temple Mount, it is classified as trespassing and an act of violence."