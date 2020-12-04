Iranian FM: We will not renegotiate nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday stressed that his country will not agree to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers and urged US President-elect Joe Biden to abandon what he Washington's "rogue" behavior.

Speaking in an online interview held as part of the Mediterranean Dialogues event and quoted by AFP, Zarif said that when President Donald Trump left the agreement in 2018, the United States had breached a UN Security Council resolution endorsing it.

"The US has been in grave breach of that resolution because the Trump administration has been a rogue regime," he charged, adding, "Now if President-elect Biden wants to continue to be a rogue regime, then he can continue to be asking for negotiations to implement its commitments.”

"The United States must stop, the United States must cease its violations of international law. It doesn't require any negotiations," continued Zarif.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Biden, however, has said he would rejoin the deal and told The New York Times this week that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Responding to those remarks, Zarif said Thursday, "We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated."

He added that Western powers should look to their own behavior before criticizing Iran.

"Last year the West sold to the Persian Gulf more weapons than it sold to any other part of the world. Over $100 billion worth of weapons were sold to this region. Is the West ready to stop this malign behavior?" Zarif said.