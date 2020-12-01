'Blue and White will never be an alternative to Likud again'

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal analyzed the decision by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to support the opposition bill to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow.

''In fact, the last two years have been a period during which once every few weeks, at eight o'clock in the evening, Benny Gantz gives a speech against Binyamin Netanyahu. This was the case when he launched his party in December 2018 (how time flies); When he united with Lapid; And throughout three election campaigns. The rotation government turned out to be a slight methodical respite," Segal wrote.

"Tonight he looked at the camera again, and used - probably not by chance - the words that opened Mandelblit's speech in the decision to file the indictment against Netanyahu: 'I made the decision with a heavy heart but with a whole heart.'

According to Segal, there is no chance of a change at the last minute: ''Ganz left another last opening for Netanyahu's withdrawal, which of course will not come. The di e is cast. The elections for the 24th Knesset were advanced. Blue and White was a supporting actor at their beginning and will be a supporting actor during them."

Segal said that Netanyahu bares the blame for the dissolution of the government. "Contrary to Netanyahu's accusations, it is not the Alternate PM who is dragging the country to the elections, but himself, in his refusal to evacuate Balfour and to pass a budget. Contrary to Ganz's hopes, Blue and White will never again be a governmental alternative."

"There will be a little applause tonight, as Mofaz had at the time and Livni at the time But the party is facing a difficult and nightmarish election campaign, different from the pampering coverage and the million voters they are accustomed to. History shows that voters are willing to forgive the deceitful, but not to forgive suckers," Segal concluded.