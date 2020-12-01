Gantz: Blue and White will vote to dissolve the government

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday night announced his decision to support the opposition bill to dissolve the government and hold new elections.

"I had no illusions about Netanyahu, I knew his record as a serial breaker of promises, but I thought Netanyahu would rise to the occasion given the scope [of the issue]," Gantz said at the start of his remarks, which were delivered at a news conference in Ramat Gan.

However, he said, "Netanyahu does not comply and the public pays the price. Netanyahu did not lie to me, he lied to you. He did not deceive me, but all the citizens of Israel."

"Netanyahu has made the fight against the coronavirus a personal matter, while making everything his personal achievement. The only rule by which decisions are made is an attempt to get out of his trial," Ganz said.

"Netanyahu decided to dismantle the government and lead us towards an election. The path he chose is not to approve the state budget," Ganz accused.