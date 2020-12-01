Netanyahu calls on Benny Gantz to avert government's collapse

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) Tuesday to vote against efforts to dissolve the Knesset and send Israel to its fourth general election in less than two years.

Speaking at a press conference held during a tour of the coronavirus enforcement center just before noon Tuesday, Netanyahu accused Blue and White of abrogating the coalition agreement “from day one”, but nevertheless called for unity, imploring Gantz to vote against bills calling for the dissolution of the Knesset.

“Tomorrow we will vote against the dissolution of the Knesset and in favor of unity,” Netanyahu said.

“I call on Benny Gantz to support unity and to prevent the dissolution of the Knesset. We don’t need elections right now. We have accomplishments in hand, and we are making real efforts to reduce the infection rate, to get vaccines for every Israeli, and to give more support for businesses and citizens – we need to do all this work together.”

“From day one, Blue and White has been violating the coalition agreement,” Netanyahu added, regarding the recommendation to appoint Haifa District Prosecutor Amit Aisman as new state prosecutor, against the prime minister’s objections.

Netanyahu's comments come a day before the Knesset is set to vote on bills from Yesh Atid-Telem and Yamina which would, if passed, dissolve the 23rd Knesset and send Israel to new elections.

Blue and White is reportedly planning on backing the dissolution of the Knesset, along with the Labor party, while the Likud has instructed its MKs to vote against the bills.