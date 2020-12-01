Labor ministers to vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset

After a nightly consultation held by Labor Chairman and Minister of Economy Amir Peretz and Minister of Labor and Welfare, Itzik Shmuli, the two agreed to vote in favor of the law to dissolve the Knesset that will be brought up to a vote on Wednesday.

"It is not possible to continue to have a government in which the most permanent thing is uncertainty. Precisely in one of the most of severe crises here, the state budget was taken captive by the Prime Minister due to personal considerations. Instead of continuous paralysis and an exchange of accusations, it is better to dissolve the Knesset and go to elections now," the two said.

On Monday it was reported that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is set to announce at an official press conference on Tuesday that he will support a move to dissolve the Knesset that is led by the Yesh Atid-Telem party.

It was announced earlier on Monday that the Derech Eretz faction intends to vote in favor of the dissolution of the Knesset on Wednesday, if the Yesh Atid party's proposal is brought to a vote.