Report: Gantz to support dissolving government

Blue and white chairman Benny Gantz will announce tomorrow (Tuesday) at an official press conference that he will support the Yesh Atid-Telem faction's motion to dissolve the Knesset and call for new elections, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, which cited associates of Gantz, he is no longer willing to put up with the problems in the coalition and Prime Minister Netanyahu's delays in passing a budget.

It was announced earlier that the Derech Eretz faction intends to vote on Wednesday in favor of dissolving the Knesset, if the Yesh Atid proposal is raised in the Knesset this week.

Communications Minister Yoaz Handel said, "I see only one route - going to the polls. The government is not functioning well enough."

Blue and White Minister Michael Biton said that his party had not yet decided how it will vote when the motion is raised this Wednesday. "There is a high probability that the Knesset will be dispersed in the next ten days if the 2021 budget is not approved," he told Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated earlier that the Likud will oppose the bill to dissolve the Knesset on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, the opposition will try to drag the State of Israel into unnecessary elections. The Likud will vote against elections and in favor of unity," Netanyahu declared.

"Unity, so that we can bring vaccines to all Israeli citizens; unity - so that we can continue to fight COVID-19; unity, so that we can provide more financial assistance to businesses, the self-employed, citizens. Unity, so that we can continue to maintain security, and unity so that we can sign more peace agreements," he added.

"These are our missions and we need to do them together," Netanyahu said. "The citizens of Israel need a government that works not for elections, not for politics, but for them - for all the citizens of Israel, without exception. For unity."