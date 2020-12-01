Bahrain condemns elimination of Iranian nuclear scientist

Bahrain on Monday condemned the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed “the need for concerted efforts to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region and ensure stability and security.”

The ministry added that “in light of the current situation in the region, the Kingdom of Bahrain calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid new levels of instability in the region that threaten peace.”

On Sunday, Jordan condemned the elimination of Fakhrizadeh, stressing the need to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region, and protect security and stability.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry also condemned the killing of Fakhrizadeh, calling it a “heinous crime”.

It called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid a regional escalation.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".