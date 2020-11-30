Jordan condemns elimination of Iranian nuclear scientist

Jordan on Sunday condemned the elimination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran on Friday.

In a press statement quoted by the Petra news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dhaifallah Fayez stressed the need to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region, and protect security and stability.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry also condemned the killing of Fakhrizadeh, calling it a “heinous crime”.

It called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid a regional escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars news agency published a report which claimed that the elimination had been carried out remotely, using a machine gun control mounted on a truck which self-destructed after the attack.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".