Why is UN ignoring Israeli terror victim?

An Israeli human rights group has accused the United Nations of ignoring a Palestinian Arab terrorist attack in central Israel, after the victim was left off of an index of terror-related fatalities.

Shai Glick, CEO of Btsalmo NGO – Human Rights in the Jewish Spirit, penned a letter to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), after Btsalmo found that OCHA’s list of terrorist victims for the region did not include Rabbi Shai Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four who was stabbed to death by an Arab terrorist in Petah Tikva this past August.

“The OCHA webpage showing statistics on Israeli/Palestinian conflict causalities claims to show data about Israelis who were killed in…the context of the occupation and conflict,” Glick wrote.

“However, while two Israelis were killed in 2020 – Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal and Rabbi Shai Ohayon – your website shows only one Israeli fatality for 2020 – a soldier killed in the Northern West Bank – presumably Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed near Jenin on May 12 2020.”

“The murder of Israeli civilian Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petah Tikva on 26 Aug 2020 is ignored and is not shown in the Israeli Fatalities statistics.”

“The terrorist, named as Khalil Doikat, decided to kill an Israeli citizen or soldier by stabbing them ‘for Palestine, the Palestinian people, Al-Aqsa and God’.”

“It’s clearly conflict-related murder that must be included in the page’s statistics.”