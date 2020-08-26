Stabbing victim: Father of 4

Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39, identified as man stabbed to death by terrorist in Petah Tikvah. 'A holy man who was incapable of harming anyone.'

The victim of the stabbing attack at Segula Junction in Petah Tikva Wednesday was identified as Rabbi Shai Ohayon, a member of the Breslov hasidic movement and father of four. He was 39 years old.

David Yosef Mugrabi, a close friend of Rabbi Ohayon, told Channel 13 News: "The family cannot believe it. It doesn't compute. His mother, an elderly woman and a widow, would be willing to give her life for his. Many people from his community, where he was their rabbi, cannot accept or compute this. He was incapable of harming another person."

Mugrabi added, "We met 11 years ago when I was looking for a place to study. He was holy during his life and he is holy even now. He studied with dedication he first earned a degree as a rabbi ... and moved on to become a city rabbi at 39 with a young wife and four children."

The terrorist, a Palestinian Authority resident from the Shechem (Nabulus) area working in Israel, was apprehended by officers at the scene.

Police have transferred him to the Shin Bet internal security agency for interrogation.

An eyewitness, Urel Torati, told Channel 13 that the terrorist stabbed the victim five to six times with large knife.

"I was driving in my car when suddenly I saw a knife, like a butcher knife. [The terrorist] drove it in maybe five or six times into the victim's body. I saw lots of blood. We stopped the car quickly and suddenly as we saw the stabber with the knife, people ran back to their cars and tried to hit him."

"The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, suffering from bleeding wounds on his torso," said MDA paramedics Ilan Mualem and Hezi Gutman. "We immediately began to provide life-saving medical treatment including bandaging the wounds, stopping the bleeding, and advanced resuscitating techniques. We then quickly took him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to attempt to resuscitate him."