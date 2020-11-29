Trump: Judges are refusing to let us submit evidence of fraud

President Donald Trump ripped a number of federal judges for refusing to accept evidence of election fraud, and lamented that his legal effort to challenge the vote counts in several key battleground states may not make it to the Supreme Court.

Speaking with Fox News Sunday in his first public interview since this month’s presidential election, Trump expressed outrage at the decisions by several courts to deny his campaign legal standing for law suits alleging voting fraud."We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing," Trump said.

"I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

The president went on to criticize the judicial system, expressing outrage at the refusal of the federal courts to grant his campaign standing and accept evidence it has collected.

"You mean as president of the United States, I don't have standing? What kind of a court system is this?"

Trump also cast doubt on whether the Supreme Court would hear his campaign’s law suits.

“The problem is, it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court,” said Trump.

Last Friday, a federal appeals court dismissed Trump’s lawsuit over Pennsylvania voting procedures, the latest setback for the campaign’s legal efforts to challenge vote counts.