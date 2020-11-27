Court dismisses Trump campaign's lawsuit in Pennsylvania

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign over Pennsylvania's voting procedures, Fox News reports.

Despite Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, arguing to a lower court that widespread voter fraud occurred in the state, where President-elect Joe Biden won by over 80,000 votes, the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals said “the campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Friday's ruling upheld US District Judge Matthew Brann’s take on the Trump campaign’s complaint.

The decision is the latest blow to Trump's efforts to prove the election outcome in several battleground states was rigged.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, even though it would be a mistake.

He later accused the media of taking out of context his remarks during the press conference.

“I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!” Trump tweeted late on Thursday night.

