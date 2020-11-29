Assessment begins at 0:46:
Video blogger Thomas Wictor discussed the elimination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, claiming that evidence shows he was not assassinated, but helped to defect, effectively ending Iran's nuclear program.
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastFakhrizadeh: Israeli assassination, or defection to Saudi Arabia?
Fakhrizadeh: Israeli assassination, or defection to Saudi Arabia?
Video blogger Thomas Wictor offers 'battle damage assessment' and claims Fakhrizadeh defected to UAE or Saudi Arabia.
Tags: Trending Assassination Iran
Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia
iStock
Assessment begins at 0:46:
Video blogger Thomas Wictor discussed the elimination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, claiming that evidence shows he was not assassinated, but helped to defect, effectively ending Iran's nuclear program.
top