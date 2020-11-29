Lebanese singer: Israel is not really Lebanon's enemy

Lebanese singer Elissar Zakaria Khoury, known by her stage name Elissa, said in recent television interview that the recent talk about demarcation of Lebanon's borders with Israel is evidence that Israel is not really Lebanon's enemy, and that there has been a conspiracy to spread this lie.

The interview, which aired on November 12 on Lebanon’s MTV, was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Elissa said during the interview she supported peace with any country. She also said that Lebanese politicians Dr. Samir Geagea and Saad Hariri should be held accountable for bringing Lebanese President Michel Aoun to power. She also said that Lebanon's leaders would all quit if they had any self-respect or if they contemplated what the people think of them.

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, but recently launched negotiations on a maritime border dispute under US and United Nations auspices to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Bahaa Hariri, brother of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, recently called on Lebanon and Israel to make peace.

"We have issues between us and the Israelis and we have to resolve them, but at the end of the day we need to have peace. I want my children to live in peace not war," Hariri said in an interview. He also called the talks between the two countries "a positive step" for Lebanon.

Claudine Aoun, daughter of the Lebanese President, has also said she is open to a peace treaty with Israel once the disputes between the two countries have been resolved.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, which has a strong presence in the Lebanese parliament, has stressed the US-backed talks with Israel did not signify "reconciliation" or "normalization" with the Jewish state.