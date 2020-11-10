Lebanese PM's brother: Time for peace with Israel

Bahaa Hariri, brother of current Lebanese PM and son of assassinated PM, says he hopes current maritime talks will lead to peace,

Bahaa Hariri, the son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, called on Lebanon and Israel to make peace.

"We have issues between us and the Israelis and we have to resolve them, but at the end of the day we need to have peace. I want my children to live in peace not war," Hariri said in an interview with Axios.

Hariri praised the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, calling the talks "a positive step" for Lebanon.

However, he warned that the Hezbollah terrorist organization must not be allowed to obtain breathing room from the negotiations.

Hariri's father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, was assassinated in a bombing attack in 2005 which was blamed on Hezbollah. His brother, Saad, is the current Prime Minister of Lebanon.

Bahaa warned that his brother must not form a government which includes Hezbollah following the resignation of the entire Lebanese cabinet in response to the massive explosion in the port of Beirut in August.