EU condemns elimination of Iranian scientist

The European Union on Saturday condemned the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for,” an EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement.

“The High Representative expresses his condolences to the family members of the individuals who were killed, while wishing a prompt recovery to any other individuals who may have been injured,” added the statement.

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest,” it concluded.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Friday that there were “serious indications” that Israel was involved in the elimination of the top nuclear scientist and called on the international community to condemn the elimination.

Meanwhile, three intelligence officials told The New York Times that Israel was behind the attack in which Fakhrizadeh was eliminated.

Top Iranian officials have threatened to avenge the death of the scientist.