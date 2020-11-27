Iranian military officials vow to avenge scientist's death

Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), vowed on Friday that Iran will avenge the killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"Assassination of nuclear scientists is the most obvious violation of the global hegemony to prevent our access to modern sciences," he said.

Iran’s military chief Mohammad Bagheri accused “the malicious Zionist entity of committing a brutal act” and vowed a “harsh response”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said earlier on Friday that there were “serious indications” that Israel was involved in the elimination of the top nuclear scientist and called on the international community to condemn the elimination.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” tweeted Zarif.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” he added.

Meanwhile, three intelligence officials told The New York Times that Israel was behind the attack in which Fakhrizadeh was eliminated.

