Yamina pushes to dissolve the Knesset

The Yamina party is calling for the dissolution of the 23rd Knesset, backing a bid to hold snap elections while proposing a separate bill to force early elections.

Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday morning that the party will back a motion by Yesh Atid-Telem calling for the dissolution of the Knesset and forcing early elections – Israel’s fourth in less than two years.

In addition, Yamina will push its own motion to dissolve the Knesset and hold new elections.

“There is nothing worse for Israel than this government. Anything else is better. We need to have new elections quickly, and get rid of this government as soon as possible,” said Bennett.

Bennett pushed back on attacks from the Likud, following scathing criticism from senior Likud officials against Yamina – in particular by Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) against her predecessor, Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina).

“I can’t stop people from smearing us, that’s the nature of politics. But I do detect a new deep-seated trend, which is very interesting, given all the noise from the ‘leftists are traitors’ protests and the ‘rightists are fascists’ protests. I guess people who are so consumed with hate towards others won’t be voting for me.”

“Maybe the line will be that Betzalel Smotrich and Naftali Bennett are leftists – go with that. I can’t remember any time in the last decade when the Likud applied sovereignty to a single inch of Judea and Samaria, or passed judicial reform, so it is kind of funny for them to accuse Smotrich of swerving to the Left.”

“I still plan on taking with everyone and explaining what my vision is. Israel is Israel, Netanyahu is Netanyahu – they aren’t one and the same.”