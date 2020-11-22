Regev blasts Smotrich: A racist homophobe who harmed settlement

Transportation Minister blasts the Yamina party and Naftali Bennett: He's trying to hide the fact that Smotrich is racist and homophobic.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Saturday night blasted the Yamina party and its leader, Naftali Bennett, during an interview on Channel 12 News.

"Bennett is setting his sights on the left and the center, at the end he will crash to the ground," she said, adding, "He is strong in the polls, but weak at the ballot box."

Regev further claimed that "Bennett is trying to hide the fact that [Bezalel] Smotrich is racist and homophobic."

She went on to attack Smotrich, who preceded her as Transportation Minister, saying, "During Smotrich's tenure, the most complaints in the public audit report were about the ministry.” Regev claimed that Smotrich harmed the periphery and Judea and Samaria and "did not promote transportation. I am fixing it."

MK Smotrich responded and said, "I do not think there is anyone who is surprised that such inferior discourse comes from Miri Regev. Still, I would be happy to help her get to know the Ministry of Transportation so that she does as little harm as possible to Israeli citizens who are traveling daily on state roads and public transportation."

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) responded as well and said, "Miri Regev continues tonight in her unique role in which she excels - incitement. MK Bezalel Smotrich was one of the best and most successful Transportation Ministers the State of Israel has had, in the opinion of all professionals - but when there is no real argument, one moves to a false and populist outburst. It was Minister Regev who harmed the periphery, who canceled the construction of Ben Gurion Airport 2 in Ramat David due to political pressure, and thus prevented the establishment of a huge growth engine for the entire northern region."