8 pro-Iran fighters dead in airstrikes in Syria

At least eight people were killed in airstrikes in Syria overnight, a Syrian monitor group reported Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, eight people, all foreign combatants, were killed Tuesday night in bombings attributed to the Israeli Air Force.

The dead were members of militias and terrorist groups loyal to Iran, the report said, including the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

All eight of the causalities were said to be foreign nationals.

The airstrikes took place just before midnight, and targeted pro-Iranian forces in the southern Quneitra area and in Jabal Mana', southeast of the capital Damascus.

One of the targets struck was a military center in Ruhaina, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, operated by a pro-Iranian group known as the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of the Golan.

Other targets included a missile depot in Jabal Mana’, which was destroyed in the strikes, as were vehicles used by the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of the Golan in Ruhania near the border with Israel.

Last week, IDF fighter jets attacked military targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army.

The attack was carried out in response to the placement of explosives near the border fence with Syria in Israeli territory, by a Syrian squad operating under Iranian guidance.