IDF attacks military targets in Syria

Attack comes hours after IDF discovered explosive device along the border.

IDF fighter jets attacked military targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army overnight Tuesday. The attack damaged warehouses, headquarters and military complexes as well as surface-to-air missile batteries.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the placement of explosives near the border fence with Syria in Israeli territory, by a Syrian squad operating under Iranian guidance.

The IDF said that the discovery of the explosives is further proof of Iran's long-standing establishment activity in Syria.

“The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken on its territory and will continue to act as necessary to eradicate the Iranian establishment in Syria, which poses a risk to security stability in the region. The IDF maintains high readiness and readiness for any scenario,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Earlier, Syrian television reported an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, adding that explosions were heard in the area.

It was also reported that the Syrian air defense systems were activated following the attack.

The bomb that was discovered on Tuesday was found inside of Israeli territory, in the southern Golan Heights. After the discovery, a team of IDF sappers were called in to neutralize the explosive device.

Three months ago, IDF troops foiled an attempt to place a bomb in the same area.

Following that incident, IDF fighter jets and combat helicopters attacked Syrian army targets in southern Syria.