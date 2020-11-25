Report: Netanyahu to make historic visit to Bahrain next week

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will travel to Bahrain next week for the first-ever state visit by a senior Israeli leader, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

During his visit, Netanyahu is expected to meet with Bahrain Deputy King and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Bahrain capital city of Manama, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday morning.

Netanyahu had considered also visiting the United Arab Emirates during the trip, but has since decided to visit the UAE in a separate trip sometime in the near future.

Staff from the Prime Minister’s Office are completing the final preparations for the visit with the Crown Prince’s office.

No final date for the visit has been fixed as of yet.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced plans to visit Bahrain following a phone call with the Crown Prince Monday night, during which Netanyahu was invited to visit Manama.

“I spoke now with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa,” said Netanyahu in a statement Tuesday morning. “It was our second conversation, and it was very coridial.”

“We are both very excited by the fact that we are able to bring the fruits of peace to our two peoples and our countries in the very near future.”

“Therefore, he invited me to come for an official state visit in Bahrain in the near future, which I will do.”