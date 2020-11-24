Netanyahu to visit Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday morning that he plans on visiting Bahrain in the near future, following a phone call with the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu said that he spoke with Bahrain Deputy King and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa over the phone Monday night.

During the conversation, the second between Netanyahu and the Crown Prince, the two leaders discussed ways of strengthening ties between their countries.

The Crown Prince invited Netanyahu to visit the capital of Bahrain, Manama, with Netanyahu pledging a trip in the near future.

“I spoke now with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa,” said Netanyahu in a statement Tuesday morning. “It was our second conversation, and it was very coridial.”

“We are both very excited by the fact that we are able to bring the fruits of peace to our two peoples and our countries in the very near future.”

“Therefore, he invited me to come for an official state visit in Bahrain in the near future, which I will do.”