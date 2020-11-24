Netanyahu nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was nominated Tuesday for the Nobel Peace Prize, for the recent string of peace deals between Israel and moderate Arab states.

The nomination was submitted by Lord David Trimble, a former North Irish lawmaker who was instrumental in the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which effectively ended the conflict between Protestants and Catholics in North Ireland.

Trimble is himself a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, receiving the prize in 1998.

Because Netanyahu has been nominated by a prize laureate, the prize committee is required to convene to consider the nomination.

In addition to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trimble nominated Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates military, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced plans to visit another Gul Arab State, Bahrain, which recently normalized relations with the Jewish state.

In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu said that he spoke with Bahrain Deputy King and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa over the phone Monday night.

During the conversation, the second between Netanyahu and the Crown Prince, the two leaders discussed ways of strengthening ties between their countries.

The Crown Prince invited Netanyahu to visit the capital of Bahrain, Manama, with Netanyahu pledging a trip in the near future.

“I spoke now with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa,” said Netanyahu in a statement Tuesday morning. “It was our second conversation, and it was very coridial.”

“We are both very excited by the fact that we are able to bring the fruits of peace to our two peoples and our countries in the very near future.”

“Therefore, he invited me to come for an official state visit in Bahrain in the near future, which I will do.”