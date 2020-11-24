Trump: We will never concede

President Donald Trump denied that authorization for preparing the transition to a Biden administration represented a concession of defeat, vowing not to concede to “fake ballots”.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president denounced the 2020 presidential election as “the most corrupt” in US history, and said his legal team was “moving full speed ahead” with challenges to the vote count in multiple states.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’,” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, the General Services Administration informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.

GSA chief Emily Murphy penned a letter to the Biden team, informing them that the White House had authorized preliminary work for the transition.

Trump later defended Murphy and her staff after he said they were threatened and harassed.

The president backed the GSA’s work with the Biden campaign, even as he vowed to “keep up the good fight.”

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”