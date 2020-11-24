Report: Biden informed that transition can formally begin

The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, CNN reported on Monday, citing to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy.

The letter is the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge President Donald Trump's defeat.

It signals that Murphy will formally sign off on Biden's victory, a normally perfunctory process known as ascertainment. The move will allow the transition to officially begin, permitting current administration agency officials to coordinate with the incoming Biden team, and providing millions in government funding for the transition.

Murphy had so far refused to move forward with the ascertainment process, locking the President-elect's team out of speaking with federal agencies, noted CNN. Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has faced intense scrutiny and political pressure from Democrats and, in recent days, Republicans calling for the start of a smooth transition.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted, “I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

The report came shortly after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted to certify Biden’s victory in the state.