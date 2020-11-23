Gantz brands leak of secret flight 'irresponsible move'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today said the leak regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's flight to Saudi Arabia is an "irresponsible step".

"That's not how I work. I've never done this and will never do that and I think in this context the citizens of Israel should be disturbed," Gantz said.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen flew to Saudi Arabia at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday night onboard a private aircraft owned by Israeli businessman Ehud 'Udi' Angel.

Joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the three met with the Saudi Crown Prince in Neom, Saudi Arabia for clandestine talks.

Netanyahu advisor Topaz Locke today wrote on Twitter: "Gantz is playing politics while the Prime Minister is making peace."

Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad took off from Ben Gurion Airport on an Israeli executive plane at 19:50, on a direct flight for the speech. The plane landed at 20:30, and after about three-and-a-half hours on the ground, took off at 23:50 back to Israel.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister denied any meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the heir apparent, saying "such a thing didn't happen. The only officials at the meeting were American and Saudi."