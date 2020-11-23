Israeli Prime Minister and Mossad chief visited Saudi Arabia with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia Sunday.

An Israeli source claimed that Netanyahu accompanied US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the city of Neom in Saudi Arabia Monday. Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was also present, the source claimed.

The three met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Israeli official cited in the report.

Netanyahu traveled to Saudi Arabia on a private airplane owned by Israeli businessman Ehud 'Udi' Angel.

Air traffic reports show that Angel's plane took off from Ben Gurion International Airport at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, flying directly to Neom, Saudi Arabia. The plane then returned to Israel five and a half hours later.

The Prime Minister's Office has refused to comment on the report.

On Sunday, Pompeo tweeted that he was set to met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, but did not mention Netanyahu. The tweet was published at approximately the same time Angel's aircraft departed for Neom.

"In Saudi Arabia where I’ll meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I look forward to discussing our efforts to counter terrorism, deter Iran’s malign influence, promote respect for human rights, and expand our two-way trade relationship.”

After the meeting, Pompeo tweeted: "Constructive visit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in NEOM today. The United States and Saudi Arabia have come a long way since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz Al Saud first laid the foundation for our ties 75 years ago."

The night trip to Neom took place at the time when a coronavirus cabinet meeting had been scheduled. On Saturday night, Netanyahu announced that the meeting would be postponed to Monday.