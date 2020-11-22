IDF attacks Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza

IDF attacks Hamas underground infrastructure and military training complex in retaliation for rocket fire on Ashkelon.

IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack targeted two sites for the production of rockets, underground infrastructure and a military training complex belonging to Hamas’ naval force.

The air strike was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Saturday night.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israel very seriously and is prepared and willing to act as resolutely as necessary, against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and its sovereignty. The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

On Saturday night, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday night exploded in the Ashkelon area.

The Iron Dome system was activated but did not fire at the rocket. It was later reported that the rocket exploded at a factory south of Ashkelon and caused damage.

There were no reports of physical injuries.

Last Saturday night, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. One launch did not trigger a siren in the Ashdod area in the absence of the need for it. The second launch triggered sirens in the city of Ashdod and in the Shfela region.

The Iron Dome system was activated and fragments from its interceptor missile fell near the promenade in Bat Yam.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks attacked underground infrastructure and military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.