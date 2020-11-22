Gaza rocket hits factory in Ashkelon industrial area

Rocket fired from Gaza explodes in warehouse of a factory in industrial area of Ashkelon without causing any physical injuries.

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday night exploded in the area in the Ashkelon area.

The Iron Dome system was activated but did not fire at the rocket. It was later reported that the rocket exploded at a factory south of Ashkelon and caused damage.

There were no reports of physical injuries.

Last Saturday night, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. One launch did not trigger a siren in the Ashdod area in the absence of the need for it. The second launch triggered sirens in the city of Ashdod and in the Shfela region.

The Iron Dome system was activated and fragments from its interceptor missile fell near the promenade in Bat Yam.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks attacked underground infrastructure and military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.