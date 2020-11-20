Report: Restrictions on Jonathan Pollard lifted

US Parole Commission decides that the restrictions imposed on Jonathan Pollard will not be extended and he will be a free man.

Attorneys for Jonathan Pollard said on Friday that the US Parole Commission has issued a certificate terminating parole and the restrictions that were imposed on him.

A such, Pollard “is free to travel anywhere, including Israel, for temporary or permanent residence, as he wishes,” said attorneys Eliot Lauer and Jacques Semmelman.

Friday marked the end of the five-year period since Pollard was released from prison in the United States and placed under severe parole restrictions that did not allow him to leave New York.

