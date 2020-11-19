Moment of truth for Jonathan Pollard

Adv. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner says US government will decide whether Pollard can move to Israel as his parole period ends.

Will Jonathan Pollard soon immigrate to Israel? This week marks the end of a five-year period since he was released from prison in the United States and was placed under severe parole restrictions that did not allow him to leave New York.

In an interview with the Ynet, the director general of the Shurat HaDin organization, Adv. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, said that the chances of Pollard arriving in Israel depend on an American decision on the question of whether he still poses a security risk.

"The conditions were extremely restrictive," said Adv. Darshan-Leitner, who represents Pollard in Israel. "Electronic handcuffs, inability to leave New York, restriction to 12 miles from home, curfew at 7 in the evening, no use of the internet, no conversations with the media and the like."

"These days this period is over and a decision must be made as to what will happen to him. Either he will be released and return home to Israel, or G-d forbid he will have to stay there," Darshan-Leitner said.