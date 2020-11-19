Pompeo becomes first US Sec. of State to visit Golan Heights

'You can't stand here and deny what President Trump recognized, that this is a part of Israel,' Pompeo says in first visit to Golan Heights.

Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first US secretary of state to visit the Golan Heights, territory

Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War.

"You can't stand here and stare out at what's across the border and deny the central thing that President Donald Trump recognized... This is a part of Israel," Pompeo said, during his visit to the disputed area on Israel's border with Syria.

He condemned what he described as calls from "the salons in Europe and in the elite institutions in America," for Israel to return the Golan to Syria,.

"Imagine with (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad in control of this place, the risk of the harm to the West and to Israel," Pompeo said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised Pompeo for recognizing "the strategic importance of the

Golan Heights," saying that because Pompeo has served as head of the Central Intelligence Agency "he knows the facts."

Pompeo's visit to the Golan Heights follows his visit to Jude and Samaria, which was also the first visit of its kind by a US Secretary of State.

During his visit at the Psagot winery that the US will allow products from Judea and Samaria to be labeled "Made in Israel."

"All producers within areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities... will be required to mark goods as 'Israel', 'Product of Israel', or 'Made in Israel' when exporting to the United States," Pompeo said in a statement.