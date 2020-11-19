Pompeo: May I not be the last Sec. of State to visit Judea and Samaria

US secretary of State at Psagot Winery: It is a blessing to be here in Judea and Samaria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his wish that he not be the last Secretary of State to visit Judea and Samaria during his visit to the Psagot winery Thursday afternoon.

"It is a blessing to be here in Judea and Samaria. May I not be the last Secretary of State to visit this beautiful land," Pompeo wrote in the winery's guestbook.

Earlier, Pompeo announced from the winery that the US will allow products from Judea and Samaria to be labeled "Made in Israel."

"All producers within areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities... will be required to mark goods as 'Israel', 'Product of Israel', or 'Made in Israel' when exporting to the United States," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo's visit is the first of its kind by an American Secretary of State to Judea and Samaria.