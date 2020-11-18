Iranian FM: If Biden lifts sanctions, we will fulfill nuclear deal

Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran is ready to discuss how the US can return to 2015 deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran.

“If Mr. Biden is willing to fulfill US commitments, we too can immediately return to our full commitments in the accord... and negotiations are possible within the framework of the P5 + 1 (six world powers in the accord),” Zarif said in an interview on local media, as quoted by Reuters.

“We are ready to discuss how the United States can re-enter the accord. The situation will improve in the next few months. Biden can lift all sanctions with three executive orders,” he added.

“This can be done automatically, and with no need to set conditions: the United States carries out its duties under (Security Council Resolution) 2231 (lift sanctions) and we will carry out our commitments under the nuclear deal,” said Zarif.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement in May of 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran which, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the deal.

Biden has indicated he would return to the nuclear deal with Iran, and a close aide to him said last week that rejoining the Iran nuclear deal was “high on the agenda” of the President-elect.