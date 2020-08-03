Report: Air strike in Syria

Syrian army's air defense systems reportedly activated following air strike. Arab media atrribute the attack to the IDF.

IDF fighter jets and combat helicopters attacked Syrian army targets in southern Syria on Monday evening, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

The air strike was in retaliation for the attempt to place explosives along the Syrian border which was thwarted in the southern Golan Heights on Sunday night.

The targets attacked include observation posts and means of gathering intelligence, antiaircraft cannons and command and control centers at Syrian army bases.

“The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory, and will continue to act resolutely against any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” said the statement.

Earlier, Syrian media outlets reported that the Syrian army's air defense systems were activated following an air strike.

The reports claimed that the attack was carried out by IDF jets.

Preliminary reports indicate that the air strike targeted Iranian militia bases in eastern Syria.

The official Syrian news agency said, "Our air defense systems have been activated against hostile targets over southwestern Damascus."