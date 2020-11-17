Biden: More people may die if Trump doesn't coordinate transition

Biden warns that Trump's unwillingness to accept outcome of 2020 election could hamper his ability to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned that President Donald Trump's unwillingness to accept the outcome of the 2020 election could hamper his incoming administration's ability to rapidly distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden told reporters during a news conference in Delaware, according to CNN.

Biden said coordination is important "now, or as rapidly as we can get that done," and said that "it would make it a lot easier if the President were to participate."

"I am hopeful that the President will be mildly more enlightened before we get to January 20," he added, making note of the date he will be inaugurated.

Biden criticized Trump for failing to work with Congress to negotiate a measure to aid businesses and unemployed Americans as the pandemic rages heading into the winter.

"The idea the President is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension," Biden charged.

Trump, who continues to refuse to concede the election, hinted on Sunday he would soon file “big cases” challenging the 2020 election results.

“Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!” he wrote on Twitter.

Several hours later, Trump added a lengthier tweet on the topic.

“Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked perhaps like never before!” he wrote.

“From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!” added Trump.