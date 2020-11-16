Trump hints he will file 'big cases' against election results

Trump on Twitter: Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election will soon be filed!

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted he would soon file “big cases” challenging the 2020 election results.

“Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!” he wrote on Twitter.

Several hours later, Trump added a lengthier tweet on the topic.

“Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked perhaps like never before!” he wrote.

“From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!” added Trump.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” he added

Later, however, Trump released a new series of tweets, saying that he had not conceded the race and adding that he would ultimately prevail.

"RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" he wrote.

On Friday, TV networks projected that Biden has won Georgia, bringing the final electoral vote tally to 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump.

On Thursday night, NBC News and CNN projected that Biden had won Arizona, joining Fox News and The Associated Press, which both projected a victory for Biden in Arizona on election night.

The Trump campaign pushed back against those projections. Speaking with Newsmax, Boris Epshteyn, strategic advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, was optimistic that Trump would ultimately prevail in Arizona, despite still trailing Biden by over 11,000 votes.