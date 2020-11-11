Trump campaign seeks to block certification of Michigan results

Trump campaign requests that Michigan election results not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the US election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully, Reuters reports.

The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency.

“We want to make sure that no vote tally includes fraudulently or unlawfully cast ballots,” Trump campaign attorney Matt Morgan told reporters on a conference call.

Trump’s campaign raised allegations on the call of unequal treatment of Republican poll watchers compared to their Democratic counterparts.

On Monday, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging the creation and implementation of an illegal “two-tiered” voting system in last week’s election.

According to the campaign, Pennsylvania's “two-track” system resulted in voters being held to different standards depending on how they chose to exercise their right to vote. In-person, the Trump team explains, voters had to sign voter registrations, have those signatures checked against voter rolls, vote in a polling place monitored by statutorily-authorized poll observers, and have their votes counted in a transparent and verifiable open and observed manner.

The Trump campaign claims that the state's mail-in voting, which nearly 2.65 million votes were cast through, lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters, including not adequately verifying the voter’s identity, permitting ballots received up to three days after the election to be counted without any evidence of timely mailings, such as a postmark, and denying sufficient monitoring over the reviewing and counting of mail-in ballots.

Also on Monday, US Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors across the US to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified.

The move gives prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.