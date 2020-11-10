IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone

The IDF shot down a drone belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization which entered Israeli airspace Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF stated that there was no danger to IDF forces or nearby localities. "The Northern Command continues to maintain a high level of preparedness and will not allow any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel."

Another Hezbollah drone was spotted entering Israeli territory in July. The IDF monitored the drone the entire time and used "a variety of tools" against it, but did not state that it had been shot down.

According to a report from a Lebanese television station affiliated with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, IDF forces managed to take control of the drone. The IDF did not comment on this claim.