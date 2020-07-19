Drone from Lebanon violates Israeli airspace

IDF confirms that drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. Hezbollah claims IDF has taken control of the drone.

An unmanned aircraft entered Israeli airspace Sunday evening, crossing over the Lebanese border, the IDF said.

IDF forces monitored the aircraft as it entered Israeli airspace, and according to a spokesperson, took action against it using a “variety of tools”.

According to a report from a Lebanese television station affiliated with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, IDF forces managed to take control of the drone. The IDF has not commented on this claim.

The Israeli military has not specified what happened to the drone after it entered Israeli airspace.