Netanyahu: An important day in the fight against the coronavirus

PM hails announcement of success of Pfizer COVI-19 vaccine. 'I see the light at the end of the tunnel. The train is leaving the tunnel.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded Monday afternoon to the success of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in clinical trials.

"Today is a very important day in the global struggle against the coronavirus. Pfizer has announced that there is a 90% efficiency in the vaccine they have developed. I estimate that several other companies are also advancing to this goal. We are also advancing with our vaccine, it will take more time," Netanyahu said.

He said, "One thing is clear, it is not far from today, it is not in another year - it is in a few more months, that there will be vaccines that will be available to the global population. My goal at the moment is to do one thing - to bring vaccines to you, the citizens of Israel, and we will do it."

"It means the end is in sight. I said a few days ago that I see the light at the end of the tunnel, I think the train is already coming out of the tunnel. So let's cooperate, keep a low morbidity for now. Let's not set too high a price on human life and health. We can work together to maintain our health and the economy until the vaccines are ready - and they will come," the prime minister concluded.

Earlier, Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine had proven to be strongly effective.

Volunteers who took the two injections three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo, according to the analysis.

The results of the testing exceeded expectations, after researchers cautioned that a vaccine could be only 60%-70% effective.

The study included 43,538 participants, comparing the number of symptomatic cases of the coronavirus which developed in the vaccinated group, in comparison to the number of cases in the placebo group.

Vaccinated subjects received two doses of the test vaccine over the course of three weeks.