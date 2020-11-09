Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine found to be 'strongly effective'

Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech leads to 90% reduction in coronavirus symptoms, testing shows.

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is strongly effective, according to an early analysis of data from their large Phase 3 trial.



Volunteers who took the two injections three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo, according to the analysis.

The results of the testing exceeded expectations, after researchers cautioned that a vaccine could be only 60%-70% effective.

The study included 43,538 participants, comparing the number of symptomatic cases of the coronavirus which developed in the vaccinated group, in comparison to the number of cases in the placebo group.

Vaccinated subjects received two doses of the test vaccine over the course of three weeks.

Seven days after the second dose was administered - and 28 days after the first dose - the vaccinated group was found to have 90% fewer symptomatic cases of the coronavirus than the control group.

US President Donald Trump reacted with a tweet: "Stock market up big, vaccine coming soon. Report 90% effective. Such great news!"