Gantz congratulates Biden, thanks Trump

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister: I look forward to deepen the steadfast bond and strong defense ties between our peoples.

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday night congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.

“As the election results become final, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Joe Biden, a long-time supporter and friend of Israel, and to his running mate, Kamala Harris, who has made history as the first woman elected VP,” he tweeted.

“I look forward to continuing to deepen the steadfast bond and strong defense ties between our peoples, as allies in the effort to strengthen democracy, stability, and peace worldwide,” he added.

“I also wish to thank President Donald Trump, a valuable partner of the State of Israel, committed to its security and invested in its future. The Middle East has taken major steps forward thanks to the president’s bold leadership over these four years, and for that we are immensely grateful,” he added.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also congratulated Biden later on Saturday night.

“It is an honor to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the U.S. 2020 elections,” he tweeted.

“The President's-elect friendship and distinguished record of support for Israel dates back nearly half a century. I strongly believe that under his leadership the strategic indispensable alliance between our two countries will continue to flourish and prosper,” added Ashkenazi.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have thus far not congratulated Biden over his victory.

Opposition chairman MK Yair Lapid on Saturday night rebuked them for maintaining silence for hours after American media outlets projected a Biden victory.

"The fact that Netanyahu, Gantz, and Ashkenazi have not yet congratulated the president-elect of the United States is shameful cowardice that harms the interests of the State of Israel. If the President of France, the German Chancellor, and the British Prime Minister can do it, so can you," Lapid tweeted.